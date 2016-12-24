Unidentified suspect robs Union Bank in San Rafael

UNION CITY (KRON) — Police have the asked the public’s assistance to identify a bank robbery suspect from an incident that occurred Friday evening.

According to San Rafael police, on Dec. 23 about 5:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to a bank robbery at Union Bank on Las Gallinas Avenue where an unidentified suspect demanded money via note. Police also said the suspect claimed to be armed.

The suspect was described as a white adult male between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old. An image caught from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspect wearing a light purple button-down dress shirt, with grey colored pants and black shoes.

The suspect’s facial features were described as, light complexion, unshaven and brown facial hair. The male suspect also has a medium build and approximately 6-feet-tall. He also had medium length hair with bleached highlights.

The suspect was believed to be carrying a medium-size bag, which appeared to be empty.

Authorities did not disclosed the amount of money that was stolen from the bank.

Anyone with information regarding this case is advised to call the San Rafael police department at 415-485-3000.