VIDEO: Brewing beer in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM (KRON) — Beer is brewing in the Holy Land of Bethlehem.

It’s a one-man show at the Wise Men Choice Beer Brewery, and Rafat Houary is the star.

The carpenter turned brewmaster runs the only microbrewery in town.

Creatively utilizing his carpentry tools and knowledge, Houary churns out the hops in six different flavors of handcrafted beer.

He says all of his ingredients are imported, except for one.

In his garden, he grows his own sage, an essential component for keeping bold, local flavors in his product.

“They think I’m adding the alcohol, that I have a bottle of alcohol and I’m adding it to… this is funny,” Houary jokes.

Houary’s Christmas wish: For Wise Men Choice Beer to grow big enough that he can retire from carpentry, and become a full-time brewmaster.

