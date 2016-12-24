Video: East Bay deli and restaurant celebrates first day of Hanukkah

BERKELEY (KRON) — People gathered in and outside of a Jewish Delicatessen to celebrate the well-known Jewish holiday “Hanukkah.”

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian reported in Berkeley at the famous Jewish Deli, Saul’s located at Shattuck Avenue, where live performances and hot latkes were all the rage.

According to workers from the deli and restaurant, to have the business open for the holiday has been a tradition for eight years in the making and it has served the community for almost three decades.

Despite the first day of Hanukkah overlapping with Christmas Eve, according to the owner of Saul’s Karen Adelman the Jewish holiday and traditions are not to be forgotten.

“We are always open we’re a refuge. We’re celebrating Christmas but we’re apart from Christmas.”

Saul’s which is famously known for their hot latkes, many patrons said the wait for their delicious food was around an hour.

Saul’s reasoning for being open during holiday hours, is due to Adelman’s beliefs about providing a space for anyone who does not have somewhere to go.

“It’s a place that’s’ open we want to welcome anyone who has no where else to go or want to celebrate Hanukkah.”