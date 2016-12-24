Video: Fans watch Oakland Raiders play last home game

OAKLAND (KRON) — Die hard fans gathered today to watch, support and cheer on the Oakland Raiders as the team played their last home game for the year, Sunday afternoon.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake reported at the Coliseum where fans watched the Raiders battle the Indianapolis Cults.

Fans watched in amazement as the their team played not only the last home game, but watching the Raiders advance to the playoffs which will be the first time since 2002.

Activities commenced before the game, and in Radierville, shoes worn by players earlier in the year were showcased as part of “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. The shoes helped raise awareness and money for charities of the player’s choice.

Opposition for the displacement of the Oakland Raiders were present at the game. Fans from the “Stay in Oakland” movement handed out free signs to everyone at the game in an effort to stop the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas.

Raiders beat the Colts 25-33, but things took a turn for the worse when quarterback Derek Carr fell and broke his fibula.

Fans are optimistic as to how far the Raiders will go this playoff season.