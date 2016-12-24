SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s not too late to donate a Christmas gift to a child in need this holiday season.

Lefty O’Doul’s on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco is holding their 16th annual”Last Minute Toy Drive’ today.

The drive started at 7:00 a.m. this morning, and remains open until 11:00 p.m. for toy drop-off.

Located at the heart of Union Square, this is the perfect location for last-minute shoppers to swing by and drop off a gift.

This year’s goal is collect at least one toy for each of the 13,000 children who live below the poverty line in San Francisco.

The toys will be distributed throughout the city starting 11:00 a.m. on Christmas day.

For those who are unable to deliver a gift, there is a website accepting monetary donations for the cause.

Leftystoydrive.com provides the option to donate amounts ranging from five to 100 dollars.

.@leftyodouls on Geary, they're trying to collect at least 1 toy for each of the 13K kids who live under the poverty line in SF @kron4news pic.twitter.com/o1KpgvN7w9 — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) December 24, 2016

.@leftyodouls they need gifts for tween girls! Think makeup, purses, etc. pic.twitter.com/GkGkVZmE5m — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) December 24, 2016

If you need toys for your child, go to Ella Hill Hutch @ 1050 McAllister @ 11am tomorrow. All thanks to the folks @leftyodouls! @kron4news — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) December 24, 2016