VIDEO: Lefty O’Doul’s ‘Last Minute’ Christmas Eve Toy Drive

By Published:
lefty-odouls-toy-drive-1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s not too late to donate a Christmas gift to a child in need this holiday season.

Lefty O’Doul’s on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco is holding their 16th annual”Last Minute Toy Drive’ today.

The drive started at 7:00 a.m. this morning, and remains open until 11:00 p.m. for toy drop-off.

lefty-toy-drive-london-breed-jan-sluzer-working-the-toy-table

Located at the heart of Union Square, this is the perfect location for last-minute shoppers to swing by and drop off a gift.

This year’s goal is collect at least one toy for each of the 13,000 children who live below the poverty line in San Francisco.

The toys will be distributed throughout the city starting 11:00 a.m. on Christmas day.

For those who are unable to deliver a gift, there is a website accepting monetary donations for the cause.

Leftystoydrive.com provides the option to donate amounts ranging from five to 100 dollars.

