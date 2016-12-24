Video courtesy of Belmont Police Department.

BELMONT (KRON) — Less than a week before Christmas, and the package thieves are at it once again.

This time it was a Belmont home in the 500 block of Marine Avenue that was victimized last Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., according to public safety officials.

Luckily the residents had a surveillance camera to catch the trespasser in action.

Now, Belmont police are asking for help identifying the man who was seen taking the package earlier this week.

The suspect pulled up to the porch on a black bicycle, took the package, and then left heading east on Marine View Avenue.

He was described as a light-skinned man wearing a black T-shirt, tan cargo pants and black baseball cap with a white logo on the front.

He was also carrying a tan backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.