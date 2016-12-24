Video: Two fisherman rescued after falling through frozen lake

WISCONSIN (KRON) — Health officials announced two fisherman are expected to be okay after falling into an ice-covered lake in Wisconsin for 30 minutes, Saturday morning.

According to fire crews, a 76-year-old man and a teenage boy were ice fishing on Lake Kegonsa before falling through the ice about a half-mile away from the shore.

The two fishermen were using an all-terrain-vehicle or ATV during that time.

A pedestrian nearby notified the local authorities, and fire fighters were able to pull out both fisherman within half-an-hour.

According to McFarland Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Dennis, “be safe on the ice, don’t assume there’s good ice conditions, as of right now, it’s not safe.”

According to crews, the usage of an air boat during this rescue was imperative.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue and was hospitalized for observation, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The type of injuries and their severity are unknown at this time.