Woof: Humane Society delivers pets for the holidays

BERKELEY (KRON) — An organization in Berkeley is using a unique method in providing holiday cheer to people, Saturday afternoon.

The Berkeley Humane Society are bringing gifts to surprised families by delivering cats and dogs on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning for their Home for the Holidays adoption promotion.

“We hope to place as many animals into loving homes before the end of the year,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “Holiday delivery will create a moment a family will remember for the rest of their lives and at the same time help save another dog, cat, puppy or kitten.”

Workers from the Humane Society said, potential adopters can call the shelter and schedule an appointment to meet animals. Once an animal has been chosen, adopters can pre-pay for them until it is time for delivery.

The Berkeley Humane Society has been serving the Bay Area since 1895 and have always provided life-saving programs for cats and dogs.

The Home for the Holidays adoption promotion will be available Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, and their offices can be reached by phone 510-845-7735.