OAKLAND (BCN) — Four suspects were arrested in connection with an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Oakland, a police officer said today.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the American International Montessori School, Officer W. Huynh said.

One of the suspects suffered a graze wound to his left elbow. He is in stable condition.