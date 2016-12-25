Big banks still charge high overdraft fees

By and Published:
FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, customers use Wells Fargo Bank ATM machines in Santa Clara, Calif. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street were cited Wednesday, April 13, 2016 by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for gaps in their bankruptcy plans known as "living wills" that they were required to submit. The five banks were among eight Wall Street behemoths whose plans were evaluated. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, customers use Wells Fargo Bank ATM machines in Santa Clara, Calif. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street were cited Wednesday, April 13, 2016 by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for gaps in their bankruptcy plans known as "living wills" that they were required to submit. The five banks were among eight Wall Street behemoths whose plans were evaluated. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(KRON)—Big banks are still charging you a lot of money in overdraft fees, according to a new report…

The median overdraft fee is about $35.

The report also says that many of the nation’s biggest banks also employ unfair practices that make it more likely customers will overdraw their accounts multiple times.

A non-profit has called on federal regulators to set reasonable limits on overdraft charges.

They are also asking that banks ban the practice of clearing transactions from highest amount to lowest instead of chronologically. This tends to drain an account more quickly and trigger more fees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s