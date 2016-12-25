Big banks still charge high overdraft fees

(KRON)—Big banks are still charging you a lot of money in overdraft fees, according to a new report…

The median overdraft fee is about $35.

The report also says that many of the nation’s biggest banks also employ unfair practices that make it more likely customers will overdraw their accounts multiple times.

A non-profit has called on federal regulators to set reasonable limits on overdraft charges.

They are also asking that banks ban the practice of clearing transactions from highest amount to lowest instead of chronologically. This tends to drain an account more quickly and trigger more fees.