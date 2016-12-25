East Oakland family displaced in Christmas Day fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A single-story home caught fire this Christmas evening, displacing a family in East Oakland, fire officials said.

Oakland Firefighters reported the fire on Twitter at 5:34 p.m. in the 1700 block of 94th Avenue.

They tweeted again at 6:00 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with its housing and other immediate needs, Battalion Chief Demond Simmons said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause is under investigation, Simmons said.

94th Ave fire placed under control. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) December 26, 2016

#workingfire 1700blk 94th Ave. single story house. E20,26,29,T7,BC3 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) December 26, 2016

