Fremont housing agency accepts gift of laptops from Google.org

FREMONT (KRON)—A Fremont-based agency is planning to give computers to 1,200 formerly homeless people with the help of a $500,000 donation from Google.org.

Adobe Services in Fremont announced the donation on Thursday.

“We’re thrilled and grateful to Google.org for recognizing our efforts to end homelessness and the role that technology can play in fulfilling that mission,” Adobe Services executive director Louis Chicoine said in a statement. “Silicon Valley has helped make this one of the world’s most prosperous regions, and this generous gift will help participants in our programs gain access to the technology that’s so vital to modern life.”

Adobe Services officials say that affordable housing is a right.

Technology is essential to the service the company provides, Chicoine said. Adobe Services believes its programs are designed to help people become as independent as possible.

“We thank Google.org for its visionary approach and bold leadership,” Chicoine said.