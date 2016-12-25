George Washington re-enactors cross Delaware River

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — George Washington and his troops have made their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River.

The 64th annual re-enactment of Washington’s daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river took the group from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, to Titusville, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.

The annual Christmas tradition drew large crowds of families and fans of history to both sides of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

John Godzieba as Gen. George Washington, second right, stands in a boat during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Revolutionary War re-enactor Patrick Jordan, portraying Col. Paul Sargent of the 16th Massachusetts Continental regiment, stands in morning mist looking over the Delaware River before the re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing to New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Revolutionary War re-enactors walk along a path before the re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing to New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) John Godzieba, left, as Gen. George Washington, marches with his men in New Jersey after crossing the Delaware River during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) A fife and drum band play during a re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) John Godzieba as Gen. George Washington, walks along the bank of the Delaware River before the re-enactment of Washington's Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) A man prepares boats for a re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) As people line a bridge, a sentry watches from the brambles during the reenactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River to New Jersey, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Re-enactors march as they prepare to re-enact Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

John Godzieba as Gen. George Washington, second right, stands in a boat during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Revolutionary War re-enactor Patrick Jordan, portraying Col. Paul Sargent of the 16th Massachusetts Continental regiment, stands in morning mist looking over the Delaware River before the re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing to New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Revolutionary War re-enactors walk along a path before the re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing to New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) John Godzieba, left, as Gen. George Washington, marches with his men in New Jersey after crossing the Delaware River during a re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) A fife and drum band play during a re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) John Godzieba as Gen. George Washington, walks along the bank of the Delaware River before the re-enactment of Washington's Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) A man prepares boats for a re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. During the crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) As people line a bridge, a sentry watches from the brambles during the reenactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River to New Jersey, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Re-enactors march as they prepare to re-enact Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Washington Crossing, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)