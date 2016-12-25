Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo Credit: Golden State Warriors
Photo Credit: Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND (KRON)—It’s the game the Golden State Warriors have been waiting for since June: a Christmas Day rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers won the NBA title last year after Golden State blew a 3 to 1 lead.

Now, the Warriors are looking for revenge. The Dubs have won seven games in a row.

The Cavaliers meanwhile have the best record in the east and have won four straight games.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is excited to see how his team responds later on Sunday.

Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. from the Quicken Loans Arena.

