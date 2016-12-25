Jennifer Lawrence visits Louisville children’s hospital

By Published:
Jennifer Lawrence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Jennifer Lawrence has visited the Norton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

The Oscar-winning actress visited the hospital’s patients and staff on Christmas Eve.

The newspaper reported Lawrence, a Louisville native, has visited the hospital every year since 2013. But her visits are kept secret. Even some hospital staff members did not know about it. The hospital posted photos on social media showing Lawrence visiting with patients. Others posted their own social media photos, including showing Lawrence posing with a child dressed as a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In February, Lawrence donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

