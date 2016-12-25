Santa Rosa firefighters give toys to family displaced by fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON)—Firefighters in Santa Rosa tried to help one family who has been displaced because their home caught on fire Friday night.

Some of the family’s Christmas presents were able to be saved, but most of their belongings were damaged or destroyed, according to fire officials.

Firefighters delivered toys to the son of that family Saturday after coordinating with the Santa Rosa Firefighters Toys for Kids program.

The firefighters also gave the family a prepaid gift card given by the victim assistance program. The card is supposed to help the family with their emergency needs after being displaced by the fire.

The home has major damage after the fire broke out around 11:43 p.m. Friday on Marlow Road.

A wood-burning stove used to heat the home has been determined as the source of the fire. It caused about $75,000 worth of damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross also helped the family.