Sonoma County road reopens after deadly motorcycle crash

(KRON)—-A road in Sonoma County has reopened Sunday morning following a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Petaluma Hill and Crane Ranch roads.

A traffic advisory was issued about 20 minutes later causing officers to close Petaluma Hill between Crane Canyon Road and Rohnert Park Expressway, said CHP Officer William Ogilvie.

The road was reopened around 1:40 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

