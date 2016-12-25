Special needs student surprised with gift

(KRON/CNN)—A video of a special needs student receiving a special gift has gone viral.

Students gathered to watch their classmate open his present and his reaction is priceless.

Garrett Bernger shows us the heartwarming story.

It’s the reaction everybody wants when their gift is unwrapped.

In a video on the Somerset Independent School District’s Facebook page, Sophomore J.R. Gilbert, a special needs student opens presents from his classmates: two pairs of stylin’ new shoes.

“It’s from all of us. Everybody here gave em to you,” one student said.

“So it was like when we saw that, we were just giving to somebody who needs help,” said Roger Villegsa who raised money for the gift.

Somerset juniors Roger Villegas and Salvador Solis started a fundraiser after gilbert who frequently squeezes his size 13 feet into size 10-and-a-half boots told Solis in class he needed some bigger shoes.

“I told him, ‘Hey, let’s start a fundraiser. Let’s get J.R. some shoes,” Solis said.

So Solis, Villegas and another football team mate Martin Ramos sold candy to raise money.

Between that and the cash they and others donated, they got the shoes.

“Like it’s Christmas, so I mean I think everybody deserves to have one of those Christmases like where everybody deserves to be happy,” Solis said. “So I mean, and he’s also our friend.”

J.R.’s mom said he was wearing the too-small boots because they were his grandfather’s, and he insisted on wearing them instead of his shoes that fit.. He may not have needed the shoes, but his mom says that doesn’t change what the other boys did.

“It’s not about needing it,” said J.R.’s mom Linda Gilbert. “It’s something he wanted and these boys basically granted a wish he wanted.”

And the boys got something too.

“It really touched my heart. I mean I’m pretty sure it touched everybody’s heart seeing somebody react like that,” Solis said. “It’s something special. It’s something to remember.”

The kindness in the video, already seen more than 5-million times is something to remember, too.