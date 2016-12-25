Tech Report: Smart rings that tell you who’s calling

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For those of you who want to keep their phone in their purse, a Ringly Smart Ring could be for you.

It vibrates and lights up on the side of the ring when you get a call, text, email or a notification from a particular app.

Using the free Ringly App, you customize your ring to how you want it.

There are four different types of vibrations, and several different colors to choose from that you can assign to different types of notifications.

Customizing the type of notifications is easy. You just tap the type of vibration you want and slide for the color you want.

There are over 80 apps this works with that you can get notifications from on your finger. Basically, it works with all of the popular apps like Tinder, Twitter, Lyft, Uber, Instagram, Snap Chat, etc.

You can choose to only be notified if one person calls or texts you. For example, if you only want to know if your spouse, kid, or boss is trying to reach you.

Using the app to customize the type of notification is easy, but the problem with a lot of connected jewelry is that the initial set-up process is a pain.

First, make sure the phone’s Bluetooth is turned on.

Then open the app and click on “connect.” “It find your ring. Then you click on that, and it will ask for permission to pair the devices.

Click “yes” to pair, and that’s it.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use connected ring that looks more like jewelry than a gadget, this is a good option.

One other cool thing is that to charge the ring you just put it back in it’s box at night because the box actually doubles as a charger.

The cost of Ringly rings starts at $180.