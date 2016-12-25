Two people killed in San Jose car crash

SAN JOSE (KRON)—Two people have died Sunday morning in a two-car crash in San Jose.

It happened around 12:28 a.m. when a 25-year-old woman was driving westbound on Capitol Expressway in a 2012 Chevy Malibu.

The car went into the center median and collided with a silver 2004 Lexus.

Three people were inside the Lexus at the time of the crash. A male driver, the driver’s wife and their 14-year-old son were inside the car.

All four people involved in the collision were taken to the hospital.

The 25-year-old driver of the white Malibu and the 14-year-old boy who was inside the Lexus both were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Lexus and his wife have non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor for the female driver of the Malibu.

The identities of those who died are not being released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirms their identities and notifies their families.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Kevin McMillin of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.