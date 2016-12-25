Two people stabbed outside San Francisco bar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Two people were stabbed Sunday morning outside of a sports bar in San Francisco, according to police.

It happened when a 25-year-old man took a butcher knife from a bar near Turk and Market streets around 11 a.m.

The suspect left the bar with the knife in his hands and got into a confrontation with a 30-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man who were sleeping on the sidewalk.

The woman was stabbed in the hand while the 62-year-old man was stabbed in the face.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the stabbing and arrested the 25-year-old male suspect. Officers were also able to recover the butcher knife.

The suspect will be charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, theft of the knife and a probation violation.