SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Two people were shot Sunday morning outside a nightclub in San Francisco’s China Basin neighborhood, according to police.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. near Fourth and Brannan streets near AT&T Park. The two victims were taken to a local hospital.

There is no motive behind the shooting at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

