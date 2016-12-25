VIDEO: Oakland Raiders receivers give bikes to San Leandro children

By Published:
bike

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Although they are usually on the receiving end, Oakland Raiders wide receivers switched up their roles this Christmas.

Together, they presented 50 bikes to boys and girls from the Davis Street Family Resource Center in San Leandro just before the holiday.

Veteran Michael Crabtree led the group that included fellow starter Amari Cooper, Andre Holmes, Johnny Holton and KJ Brent.

They shared memorable moments with the kids and their families during a pizza party before revealing the big surprise, laughing, signing autographs, and taking pictures.

Kids shrieked with joy when the curtain was pulled back at Jefferson Elementary School’s gym.

There, the new bicycles were waiting, each personalized with a name-tag.

The players also had a game plan for ensuring safe and secure riding, as they equipped the youngsters with helmets and locks for the bikes.

