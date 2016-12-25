VIDEO: San Francisco church gives free Christmas meals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — To honor the Christmas spirit, and the idea of giving back to the community, Glide Memorial Church served about 5,000 meals to the hungry today.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid was there to give us the highlight’s from today’s Christmas menu.

Hot food is nothing new at Glide, but on Christmas it’s always extra special.

“This is all beautiful,” attendee Alfrieda Tillman said. “We have turkey, ham, all this.”

Thousands of people walked through the doors for the holiday.

Some enjoyed church service, while other gathered downstairs. Either way, it was a fulfilling day.

One man said, “It’s great, food’s great. It’s the best place in the city.”

Catering to the large crowd, hundreds of volunteers were on deck.

From little ones, to Utah University’s football team, giving was more fulfilling than getting.

Lakai, who is grieving her mom’s death, says it’s nice having a place to go for the holiday.

“This opens up the door for people with color, race, no matter if they crippled, blind, senior citizen,” Lakai said.

Like her, everyone here is dealing with their own circumstance.

“This year we have quite a bit of need,” Jean Cooper of Glide Memorial Church said. “We see the regular faces and a lot of new faces.”