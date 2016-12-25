VIDEO: Suspect wanted for burglarizing two Benicia convenience stores

By Published: Updated:
burglar1

BENICIA (KRON)—Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into two Benicia convenience stores Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an alarm going off around 3:50 a.m. at the Super Stop inside the Southampton Shopping Center on Southampton Road, according to police.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the front glass door had been smashed.

A few minutes later officers learned that a Chevron gas station on Columbus Parkway had also been burglarized. An employee of the gas station also found the front glass door was smashed.

After officers looked at surveillance footage from both crime scenes, officers found the same suspect had burglarized both convenience stores.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from both places, police said.

He was seen driving a dark colored BMW sedan.

Investigators believe the same suspect might be involved in similar burglaries in Napa. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call police Detective Harris at (707) 746-4254.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s