BENICIA (KRON)—Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into two Benicia convenience stores Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an alarm going off around 3:50 a.m. at the Super Stop inside the Southampton Shopping Center on Southampton Road, according to police.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the front glass door had been smashed.

A few minutes later officers learned that a Chevron gas station on Columbus Parkway had also been burglarized. An employee of the gas station also found the front glass door was smashed.

After officers looked at surveillance footage from both crime scenes, officers found the same suspect had burglarized both convenience stores.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from both places, police said.

He was seen driving a dark colored BMW sedan.

Investigators believe the same suspect might be involved in similar burglaries in Napa. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call police Detective Harris at (707) 746-4254.