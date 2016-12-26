30 evacuated from Chinese restaurant that caught fire in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — Thirty customers were evacuated from a Chinese restaurant in San Ramon that caught fire Sunday night, a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District battalion chief said.

The two-alarm fire was first reported at 7 p.m. at Uncle Yu’s San Ramon at 2005 Crow Canyon Place, near Interstate Highway 680, battalion chief Dan McNamara said.

The first firefighters to arrive saw the customers evacuating and smoke rising from the business, which is part of a single-story strip mall.

One person suffered smoke inhalation but declined medical care, McNamara said.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen and attic areas. The kitchen exhaust system sustained extensive damage.

The fire started on the stove as employees were cooking. Workers tried to extinguish it, but it grew too big for them to handle, according to McNamara.

Smoke damaged the businesses on each side of Uncle Yu’s. The restaurant will be closed for a while, McNamara said.

Uncle Yu’s has a location in Lafayette and is advertising an expansion to Pleasanton.