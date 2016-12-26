Amazon offers to ship donations for free

WRIC Published:
FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon is offering deals July 12, 2016, for the second edition of its annual "Prime Day" promotion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon is offering deals July 12, 2016, for the second edition of its annual "Prime Day" promotion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Online retailer Amazon is teaming up with Goodwill to encourage shoppers to donate.

Donors can use the “Give Back Box” to ship their donations to Goodwill for free through either UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

This offer goes for all boxes – not just boxes from Amazon. They just have to meet UPS or USPS regulations.

Donations go to your nearest participating Goodwill, according to Amazon’s website.

These revenues will go toward local job placement and training as well as other community-based services.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s