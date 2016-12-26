Bomb squad investigates suspicious object found near Russian Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The San Francisco Police Department’s bomb squad responded to a report of a suspicious package found on the sidewalk in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Green Street around 7:55 a.m.

After officers investigated the scene, they decided to call the bomb squad.

The suspicious item was left near the Consulate General of Russia on Green Street.

The bomb squad later determined the object was not hazardous and cleared the scene.

