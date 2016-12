(KRON)—Firefighters are planning a cliff rescue after a boat capsized near Pigeon Point in unincorporated San Mateo County Monday night.

Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit announced the rescue on social media around 5:45 p.m.

The one person being rescued is south of Pigeon Point, firefighters said.

Information about the victim’s condition is not available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on air, online and on our mobile app.