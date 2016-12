SAN MATEO (BCN) — Firefighters have extinguished a single-alarm fire at a San Mateo home Monday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Newbridge Avenue, the dispatcher confirmed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, heavy smoke and fire was blowing over a highway sound wall and onto U.S. Highway 101.

No one was injured during the fire and no residents were displaced, the dispatcher said.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.