Fundraiser being held for Concord families displaced by fire

CONCORD (BCN)—The homeowner’s association of a Concord condominium complex where an eight-unit building was destroyed in a two-alarm fire last week is raising money and collecting clothing donations for some of the families who lost their homes.

The fire broke out a little before 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Taxco Condominiums in the 1600 block of Laguna Street, near Galindo Creek.

Two people were rescued from an upstairs balcony and treated for minor injuries. A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The blaze destroyed two condos, and six others were damaged by smoke and water, causing about $460,000 of damage, Contra Costa County Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

Some 66 people have donated $3,873 as of this morning. The association aims to raise $30,000, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Families left with the clothes on their backs,” homeowner’s association officials said in a statement. “Some folks have nowhere to go, and some are dealing with unsympathetic landlords.”

Eight men, six women, three girls age 4, 5 and 14 and four boys age 9 months, 5, 11 and 14 are in need of clothing donations.

Specific information about the items needed is available at http://goo.gl/RlhA5H.

The GoFundMe page can be found at http://gofundme.com/taxco-fire.

A week after fire displaces 8 families, the community continues to donate. Still, much help is needed. Tune in 5&6pm pic.twitter.com/KJLs7gKc8l — Alecia Reid (@aleciareid) December 27, 2016