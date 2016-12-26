Group sends thousands of postcards to NFL commissioner to keep Raiders in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raider fans continued their fight to keep the team in ‘The Town’ by sending letters to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Before Saturday’s game at Coliseum, the group ‘Stay in Oakland’ with help from SAVEOAKLANDSPORTS passed out thousands of postcards to fans. They asked the fans to sign and send the cards to the NFL headquarters in New York.

The postcards read:

Dear Commissioner Goodell, I wish to convey my position regarding the possible relocation of the Raiders from its current home market of Oakland, CA. I do not believe it is in the best interest of the team or the National Football League to approve relocation. I do not believe there has been due diligence in finding a solution in the current home market. According to NFL guidelines provided in the Policy and Procedure for Proposed Franchise Relocation, article 4.3 states the NFL disfavors relocation if a club is well supported, financially successful, and is expected to remain so. With the team selling out the 2016 season and having a waiting list for future NFL seasons, reasonability suggests the Oakland Raiders 2016 season will be a financial success. With thousands of individuals reportedly waiting for an opportunity to become season ticket holders, I cannot see how the Raiders will not have the expectation to remain successful in its current home market of Oakland, CA. for the foreseeable future. Please share my opinion with all 32 team owners. If you desire to contact me please use the information on this card if provided. Respectfully I request for the NFL team owners to not approve relocation of the Oakland Raiders. Thank you for your consideration on this matter. Sincerely,

Recently the NFL told the Oakland Raiders that the team has until February 15, 2017 to decide whether they’re moving.

Meanwhile, Oakland and Alameda County leaders approved a deal for a $1.3 billion new stadium for the Raiders.