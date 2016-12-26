Man arrested Christmas day after burglarizing store in Salinas.

Bay City News Published:
On Dec. 25, 2016 police arrested a man who stole multiple items from a 7-eleven in Salinas.
SALINAS (BCN) — A man spent Christmas Day in jail after police arrested him over the weekend when they caught him trying to take candy and beer, among other items, from a Salinas convenience, according to police.

Officers responded to the 7 Eleven store at 1305 N. Main St. after a caller said they witnessed two people breaking into the store using bolt cutters, police said.

Upon arrival, officers saw the man standing inside the store holding a garbage bag filled with candy, food and beer, according to police.

Officers arrested the man, identified as 42-year-old Lloyd Frazier, on suspicion of burglary and booked him into the Monterey County Jail, according to jail records.

Full image of the items that stolen from a 7-eleven in Salinas. Photo Courtesy Salinas police.
