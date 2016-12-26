Man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Burlingame

KRON4 Staff Published:
burlingame

BURLINGAME (KRON) — A DUI checkpoint in Burlingame resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of drunk driving over the holiday weekend, police said.

Burlingame resident Samuel Hernandez-Macedo, 50, was stopped at a DUI enforcement checkpoint and arrested.

Police conducted the DUI Saturation Patrol from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers stopped 35 vehicles and administered two field sobriety tests, police said.

The California Office of Traffic Safety funded the DUI Saturation Patrol.

Police departments throughout the Bay Area have been ramping up DUI checkpoints for the holiday season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s