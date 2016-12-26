Man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Burlingame

BURLINGAME (KRON) — A DUI checkpoint in Burlingame resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of drunk driving over the holiday weekend, police said.

Burlingame resident Samuel Hernandez-Macedo, 50, was stopped at a DUI enforcement checkpoint and arrested.

Police conducted the DUI Saturation Patrol from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers stopped 35 vehicles and administered two field sobriety tests, police said.

The California Office of Traffic Safety funded the DUI Saturation Patrol.

Police departments throughout the Bay Area have been ramping up DUI checkpoints for the holiday season.