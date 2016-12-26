HAYWARD (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a man was stabbed to death inside of a Hayward Target on Christmas Eve, according to police.

On Saturday at 8:26 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing inside the Target located at 2499 Whipple Road, police said.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Witnesses at the store said the suspects and the victim had gotten into an altercation before the stabbing.

Officers quickly located and arrested two suspects in connection with the stabbing. The pair, described as two Hayward men in their 20s, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Hayward jail, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspects.

The stabbing marks the city’s 13th homicide of 2016.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Hayward police Detective Robert Purnell at (510) 293-7074.