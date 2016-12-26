Menorah stolen from a San Francisco park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Menorah has been reported stolen from a San Francisco neighborhood on Christmas day, according to police.

The menorah was stolen over the holiday weekend around Sunday afternoon, and it was located at Washington Square Park in the North Beach District of San Francisco.

Police said, the menorah is approximately 6-feet-tall, weighs approximately 100 lbs and is made of brass.

A menorah is a large sacred candlestick holder with seven branches that is used in a Jewish temple, and a candle is lit each night during the holiday ‘Hanukkah.’

Hanukkah began on Saturday, Dec. 24 and it will end on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Police are investigating the incident, and they do not have lead on any suspects.

Police asked for people to be aware of anyone recycling large brass pieces, and anyone with information to contact the San Francisco police department.