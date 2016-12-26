New California gun laws January 1st

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The New Year means new laws in California.

One of the most notable has to do with guns and ammunition.

California lawmakers took aim at gun owners as well.

There are several new rules that will take effect January 1st.

That includes a new definition of assault weapon and handgun storage for cops.

California gun owners have new guidelines to abide by with the start of the New Year.

Lawmakers passed a package of bills to strengthen the state’s tough gun laws.

The first bill requires people who own magazines that hold more than 10 rounds to give them up and buyers purchasing ammunition have to undergo a background check before the sale plus will be barred from buying new weapons that have a device known as a bullet button.

In addition, the new law closes the bullet button loophole and categorizes the firearms as assault weapons.

The second bill is an attempt to curb the amount of firearms stolen from officers.

In the high profile case, Kate Steinle fatally was shot at Pier 14 of the Embarcadero using a gun stolen from a federal agent’s car.

This summer, the Bay Area News Group reports almost 1,000 firearms that once belonged to law enforcement can’t be accounted were lost or stolen across the state since 2010.