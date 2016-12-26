Person shot at inside of car in San Francisco

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
Generic cop lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One male victim received an injury to his face on the morning of Christmas Eve after an unknown suspect opened gunfire at his vehicle in San Francisco.

According to police, officers responded to a “shot spotter” incident on Oak and Gough Streets in the Hayes Valley District approximately at 3:01 a.m., Saturday morning. Police said they located a 31-year-old male victim inside a Toyota Sedan suffering from a non life-threatening injury to the face.

According to the victim, who works for a Transportation Network Company ‘TNC,” he was waiting for a passenger when an unknown male suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire at the windshield.

The victim drove for several blocks before officers and paramedics located the man.

The victim was treated by paramedics, and officers found evidence that matched with damage to the windshield.

A search was conducted by the police, and a possible suspect was not located. Police said no arrest have been made and no description of the suspect was made available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is advised to notify the San Francisco police department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s