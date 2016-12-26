Rain prompts return of coho salmon in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — The recent rains have triggered the endangered Central Coast coho salmon to begin spawning in Marin County’s Lagunitas Creek, officials with the Salmon Protection and Watershed Network said.

The network is hosting creek walks, including one at 10:30 a.m. today, at Lagunitas Creek, located off Sir Francis Drake Boulevard about 5 miles west of Fairfax.

Walks are also being held on New Year’s Eve, Jan. 7, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, as the salmon continue to spawn. A naturalist leads each walk, according to network officials. A $15 donation per person is suggested.

Marin County is home to California’s largest population of Central Coast coho salmon. The spawning takes place after the fish swim from the ocean to the creek.

The females build nests and lay their eggs while the males challenge each other for the opportunity to fertilize them.

For questions, get in touch with Catie Clune at (415) 663-8590 or email her at catie@tirn.net.