Southern California synagogue vandalized on Christmas Day

(KRON/CNN)—A rabbi in Southern California arrives at his synagogue, on the first day of Hanukkah only to make an unpleasant discovery.

Over the weekend, a rabbi with the Living Torah Center in Santa Monica found feces and food smeared all of the front of the synagogue.

Although there were no Anti-Semitic messages, the rabbi believes this synagogue was targeted for religious reasons.

The synagogue did report the incident to police who plan to have extra patrols in the area.

The synagogue also says it plans to install surveillance cameras.