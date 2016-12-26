Two dead after single-engine plane crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Fresno fire officials say two people died after the single-engine airplane they were in crashed shortly after taking off.

The Fresno Bee reports the plane had taken off Monday from Sierra Sky Park Airport when it crashed at the edge of a pond north of there.

The Fresno Fire Department confirmed the two people on board the plane died.

Krystal Kerkezian tells the newspaper she was in her backyard and saw the plane take off, make a hard right turn and plunge directly into the water.

