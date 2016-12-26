Video: 4-year-old boy saves family from house fire in Florida

FLORIDA (KRON) — A four-year-old boy saved his family from a potential house fire erupting inside the kitchen of his Florida home.

Mason Einhorn, 4, alerted his mother, Michele Einhorn, of a pizza box that erupted in the flames above the stove in their home located in North Miami Beach. According to Einhorn’s mother, there is a phrase from a children’s movie that helped the family.

“I saved the day,” Mason Einhorn said. “First I saw smoke, and then I saw a little fire and then I saw a big fire.”

Mason was with his 2-year-old brother Brody Einhorn in the kitchen when he noticed his brother twisted the knobs on the oven, and the pizza box was ignited.

“Fire in the hole,” Einhorn yelled.

Mason’s mother was in the other room when she heard through a baby-monitor shouts made from Mason.

According to Michele Einhorn, she thought her son was watching YouTube videos of the movie “Alvin and the Chipmonks” where Mason coined the phrase ‘fire in the hole.’

Michele was able to quickly put out the fire, and the only damaged item in the house was a chair.

“I’m so proud of him and he’s my hero,” Michele said. “Without him who knows what could of happened to his brother or to his house.”