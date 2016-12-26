VIDEO: Oakland Raiders moving on without Derek Carr

ALAMEDA (KRON)–Despite a Christmas Eve win, Oakland Raiders fans are facing the reality that their team will be in the playoffs without its star quarterback Derek Carr. He broke his right leg in Saturday’s game.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake was there as head coach Jack Del Rio updated reporters on the team.

Del Rio had a quick press conference at team headquarters in alameda, but he doesn’t have anymore light to shed on Carr’s upcoming surgery, or what kind of recovery timeline he’s look at.

He did have plenty of good things to say about Carr and about the new starting quarterback Matt McGloin.

Del Rio says he doesn’t want to sound insensitive when he says that his team regroups and moves on no matter who gets banged up on the field.

Of course, the loss of Carr really hurts morale, but Del Rio says Carr is in high spirits for his teammates.

“Excellent. Ya know, a very positive young man,” Del Rio said. “He’s all about the team and being there for the team, and ya know, wishing us the best. And he’ll be back as soon as he can to be there vocally for us. But he was outstanding.”

There were also plenty of good things said about McGloin who made some good plays of his own Saturday after Carr got hurt. Del Rio says McGloin is someone who really attacks his game preparation.

The Raiders’ last regular season game is this Sunday in Denver.