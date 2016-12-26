VIDEO: Package thief strikes Livermore home twice

LIVERMORE (KRON)—Holiday package thieves are at it again. This time in the city of Livermore, where as KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun explains a particular package thief is targeted a specific residence more than once.

Surveillance video shows a package thief in action a few days before Christmas on Cedar Drive in Livermore. The same person with the same clothing is seen casing the same address, however the video was recorded back in October.

“When we saw that video it made it look kind of like we are being targeted,” said package thief victim Steve Munroe who lives there with his son and daughter-in-law.

“Frankly it upsets my son and my daughter-in-law very much,” he said.

Munroe describes what happened when the package was stolen.

“We see a car pull up a white car that we can’t identify at this time, we see a gentleman, about 6-foot wearing black shirt, khaki pants, a white gentleman, go up to the front door and pick up and run down the steps and jump into his car,” he said.

The same suspect is seen in footage back on October 11th and no packages were taken then.

“We have him knocking on the door, looking up for cameras kind of casing out the house,” Munroe said.

He says this is very unsettling for his family because their home was also burglarized a few months prior to these recent incidents

“A guy was actually in the house, didn’t take anything, but in this case it is the same guy twice,” Munroe said.

He is reporting this recent package theft to Livermore Police and giving investigators the backstory on what has been happening there.

“And uh something needs to be done,” Munroe said.

Officials with Livermore Police say in addition to using surveillance cameras to deter package thefts, victims can make their neighbors aware that a crime has taken place and raise the

awareness to be on the lookout for package thieves in the area.