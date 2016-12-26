Video: Three out of six escaped inmates captured in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (KRON) — Police have put away behind bars three out of the six inmates who have escaped from an East Tennessee jail on Christmas day, according to police.

A group of six inmates broke out of jail Sunday morning through a bathroom wall, damaged some plumbing and broke through a stainless steel toilet eventually breaking through the concrete wall.

According to Sheriff Armando Fontes of Cocke County, Tenn. “they was able to kick out some concrete that was easily broken along with some plumbing and some other things and they kicked open a steel box unit that was covering the outside of the access.”

Three inmates have been captured, one of them being Eric Click. According to sheriff deputies, Click was apprehended at a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Newport, Tenn., 50 miles east of Knoxville.

Sheriff deputies have expressed difficulties containing inmates due to age of the jail, which was a former hospital.

The repairs to the building such as, concrete, sewage and plumbing will not be cheap.

A scheduled date as to when the repairs will be made was not available.

An investigation is still ongoing for finding the other escaped inmates.