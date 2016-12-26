Weird items caught by TSA in carry-on bags

The items, most of them prohibited, spanned the gamut

(KRON/CNN)—Transportation Security Administration agents scan through millions of carry-ons during the year.

You can only imagine some of the items they have come across.

As 2016 comes to a close, the TSA is sharing its most wild and outrageous finds.

In Atlanta, TSA agents found a bladed dragon claw. That’s not allowed in your carry-on.

Items known as Sai, a traditional weapon usually used in Japan is clearly prohibited in carry-ons. Those were caught at an airport in Boise.

A fancy gold-plated, bullet-decorated oxygen mask was obtained by agents which probably should have been left at home.

A pair of five-bladed floggers found in Houston is also a big ole’ no.

