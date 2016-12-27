58-year-old caretaker missing near Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON)—Deputies are looking for a 58-year-old caretaker who went missing last Wednesday in uncorporated Alameda County near Livermore, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Karl Hossli was reported missing by the owner of a property on Mines Road near Livermore and was last seen on Dec. 18 around 4 p.m., Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Hossli does not have a car or a working cell phone. He lived on the property for 14 months and did not leave unless someone gave him a ride, Kelly said.

The property is located “way up in the hills” near the border of Alameda and Santa Clara counties, he said.

Hossli is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hossli’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s officials at (510) 667-7721.