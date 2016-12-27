62-year-old woman dies after shooting in Modesto

MODESTO (KRON) — One woman dead after a shooting Monday night in the town of Modesto.

According to police, at about 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call of a woman down. Upon arrival officers discovered a 62-year-old woman near the roadway of California Avenue near south Carpenter Road, in the Southwest area of Modesto.

Medical personnel transported the woman to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities said, the investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing.

Police do not have a lead on a motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case is advised to notify the Modesto police department.