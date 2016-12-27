One dead after being hit by Caltrain in Burlingame

BURLINGAME (KRON)—One person has died after being struck by a Caltrain in Burlingame Tuesday afternoon, according to the transit agency.

Caltrain officials reported the incident on Twitter around 2:32 p.m. around collision involving a Train No. 151 heading towards San Francisco.

The crash happened near Howard Avenue just south of the Burlingame station involving a person trespassing on the tracks.

Bus shuttles took passengers around the scene until the southbound tracks reopened. Trains were able to single-track through the area around 3:15 p.m.

Caltrain Delays in Burlingame Due to a Medical Emergencyhttp://goo.gl/TU4ZDK — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 27, 2016