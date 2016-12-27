Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

(KRON) — Carrie Fisher has passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 60, according to her daughter’s publicist.

The actress suffered a massive heart attack on Friday while on board a flight from London to LAX. She has been in intensive care in Los Angles since.

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie series, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

She is the daughter of Hollywood couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Her thinly veiled autobiography “Postcards from the Edge” was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”

Fisher is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourde, her brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher.